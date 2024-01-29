WITU Marks 50 Years of Dedication and Advocacy | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Windward Island Teachers Union (WITU) proudly celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking half a century of unwavering dedication to its members and the advancement of education across the region. As President of WITU, Stuart Johnson reflects on this milestone, he expresses profound appreciation for the solid foundation that has made the union a formidable force in representing its members.

Since its inception, WITU has continually evolved and grown, becoming a beacon of support and advocacy for educators on St. Maarten. Johnson looks back on the numerous recent achievements that stand as a testament to the union's strength and commitment to its members' welfare and professional development.

To commemorate this significant milestone, WITU will continue to organize a series of celebratory activities throughout the year dedicated to the 50th anniversary.



On Saturday, members of WITU gathered at The Cocky Turtle Restaurant in Simpson Bay, where they were treated to the musical sounds of DJ Pauly, adding a vibrant atmosphere to the evening's festivities. It was an opportunity for members to not only celebrate their continued membership with WITU but also to reaffirm their commitment to the union's mission and values.

President Stuart Johnson expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all those who contributed to making the Saturday event an overwhelming success. Their dedication and support have been instrumental in shaping WITU into the influential and respected organization it is today.

“As WITU looks ahead to the next 50 years and beyond, it remains steadfast in its commitment to advocating for the rights and well-being of all employees in education, fostering professional development, and championing excellence in education on St. Maarten,” Johnson concluded.