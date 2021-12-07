WITU supports members with Christmas Shopping Voucher | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MADAME ESTATE) - The newly elected board of Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) embarked on supporting its members during these ongoing challenging months of the pandemic during the holiday season, the WITU said in a statement on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday an estimated 150 members consisting of teaching and non-teaching staff, turned up at the WITU office to receive their Christmas Shopping Voucher," said Stuart Johnson President of the WITU in a press release.

"The Naf. 45.00 Christmas Shopping Voucher is our of way of giving back to our members by helping them with their Christmas Shopping, as a means to show our appreciation," Johnson added.

The Voucher is redeemable at Divico in Cole Bay until Friday, December 24th, 2021.

Thursday, December 9th, 2021, will be the last opportunity for WITU members to collect their Christmas Shopping Voucher.

The Board will be available from 3:30-4:30pm at the WITU Office located in Madame Estate.

Members are to ensure they walk with their ID Card or Passport and Proof of WITU membership (recent pay slip).

“We are also using this opportunity to update our membership database," Johnson concluded.