Women’s Desk Concludes Third Cohort of Women’s Self-Defense Program | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Women’s Desk, a division within the Department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA), has successfully concluded the third cohort of its highly impactful Women’s Self-Defense Program.

Launched in 2022 in response to the alarming rise in violence against women within the community, this program remains a critical component of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to eliminate gender-based violence (GBV). It aligns with the global "16 Days of Activism" campaign, observed from November 25 to December 10 each year, focusing on eliminating violence against women and girls.

Given the success of the first two cohorts, the program has become a permanent feature of Women's Desk empowerment initiatives. Recognizing the increasing interest from women, Women’s Desk also organized two introductory boot camps, giving participants a preview of the training and the opportunity to meet the esteemed facilitator, Ms. Aarti Baran.

This third cohort was unique in its structure, lasting eight weeks and consisting of a smaller, more intimate group, which allowed for personalized instruction and a deeper connection among participants.

Ms. Aarti Baran, a renowned self-defense professional and former World Champion in Japanese Jiu-Jitsu (2010), led the training. With extensive expertise in teaching self-defense to law enforcement officers and professionals in the private sector, Ms. Baran’s approach combines martial arts techniques with strategic responses to high-pressure situations. Her sessions are designed to teach women how to protect themselves, increase physical strength, and cultivate a heightened awareness of their surroundings.

This self-defense program empowers women not only with practical self-protection techniques but also with a stronger sense of self-confidence, resilience, and community support. The ongoing success of this initiative underscores the importance of creating safe spaces for women to learn, grow, and stand against violence.

Women’s Desk continues to serve as a focal point for women's empowerment and advancement through its advisory and advocacy work on women, gender, and family affairs. As part of the Ministry’s broader goal to eliminate GBV, this program plays a pivotal role in equipping women with the tools they need to defend themselves and enhance their overall well-being.

Women interested in joining future cohorts of the self-defense program are encouraged to contact Women’s Desk via WhatsApp at 5206291. Remember, your best defense is self-defense.