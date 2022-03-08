Women’s Desk honors nine women who have broken barriers | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, DCOMM) – Today in observance of International Women’s Day, Women’s Desk is honoring and highlighting nine women who has broken barriers, defied the odds, in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM).

These women were also instrumental in producing a short video encouraging girls and other women to pursue a career in STEM. The video will be launched on March 21st on Governments and the Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) social media platforms and will be shared with the various high school's guidance counseling units.

Women’s Desk have chosen to embark on such a project to ensure that our girls and other women can have visible local role models in the field.

Over the years locally we have been more women entering the field of science however, the other areas are still very much untapped. It is essential that as a nation, girls and women are continuously encouraged to pursue these fields/career path as they can play a pivotal role in development of our nation.

Honored in the field of: Science are Mrs. Ana Gibbs, retired Chemist GEBE Water Lab & Dr. Chérina Fleming, Interim Director at SLS; Technology Ms. Kathyria Connor, Network Operation Technician II at TELEM, Ms. Neomie Plaisimond, System/Network Administrator SZV, & Ms. Estanlina Holaman, Network Designer TELEM; Engineering Mrs. Dianne-Marie C. Rodriques do Tanque-Ignacio, Project Manager, ICE, Ms. Rena Richardson, Project Manager VROMI; Mathematics Ms. Sinatra Rouse, Math Teacher at St. Domnic High, and Ms. Grace Brissette, Mathematics Coordinator, Department of Education.

The women were honored at their job site or at home in the case of Ms. Ana Gibbs retired Chemist, in the presence of coworkers, family, friends, representatives of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs & Women’s Desk.

Unfortunately, due to ministerial commitments the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry of VSA) Hon. Omar Ottley could not be present on-site for all ladies but had the honor of presenting Dr. Fleming with her honor at the SLS lab.

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY!!!