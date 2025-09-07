Women’s Sewing Empowerment Program Celebrates 4th Cohort Graduation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Department of Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs/Women’s Desk proudly hosted the certificate ceremony for the 4th cohort of the “Gather the Threads of Your Life and Stitch Them into Joy” Women’s Sewing Empowerment Program on September 5, 2025.

This cohort marked another milestone in the program’s success, with 17 women successfully completing the three-month training out of a targeted 20 participants. The ceremony drew more than 60 attendees, including family, friends, and community members eager to learn about the program.

Attendees were treated to a showcase of beautifully crafted garments, with items displayed on mannequins that complemented the room décor, while some participants proudly wore their creations to the event.

Special recognition was given to two outstanding students:

*Ms. Maria Mathilde of the beginners’ class, who received a certificate entitling her to one month of fully covered tuition by the Women’s Desk as she advances to the intermediate class.

*Ms. Edith Shillingford, who was awarded a sewing machine to support her journey and creativity.

The success of this program continues to be attributed to the commitment of the participants and the patience and dedicated teaching of Ms. Jo-Ann Schet, owner of Leighloe and the staff of CDFHA.

Together, they have transformed sewing into more than just a skill—it has become a source of empowerment, confidence, and opportunity for women in our community.

As demand for the program continues to grow, a waiting list has already been established for the 5th cohort, which will be the final cycle for 2025. Women interested in joining this transformative program are encouraged to call 559-0819 or send an email to cdfha@sintmaartengov.org for more information.

This initiative reaffirms the Women’s Desk’s mission: empower women, strengthen families, and uplift communities. With every stitch, these women are not only creating garments but also weaving their dreams into reality.