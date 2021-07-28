Worker injured at the Cargo Facilities in Point Blanche | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POINT BLANCHE) – The Police Force Sint Maarten KPSM together with Port St. Maarten safety officers are investigating an accident that occurred at the cargo section of Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise and Cargo Facilities late Tuesday night.

Police Central Dispatch received a call on July 27, 2021, at approximately 9:00 pm about a in truck trailer that possibly struck a cargo vessel crew member. Police patrols along with ambulance personnel were dispatched to the location.

At the scene, the person complained of pain in his back and lower body. He was tended to on site and then transported to Sint Maarten Medical Center. The victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

Following a preliminary investigation, it emerged that the man was walking behind a reversing trailer and was struck by the shipping container. (KPSM)