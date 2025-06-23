Working together towards a future without domestic violence and violence against women | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The fifth edition of the No Mas No More work conference took place in Sint Maarten from June 16 to 19. During this important gathering, professionals from all six islands of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom came together.

Representatives from the Ministries of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS), Education, Culture and Science (OCW), and Justice and Security (JenV) were also present.

The central message of the work conference was clear: collaboration is essential on the path toward ratification of the Istanbul Convention, which addresses the prevention and combating of violence against women and domestic violence.

Throughout the conference, island delegations worked on action plans within six key themes: gender equality, temporary barring orders and time-out methods, mental health in relation to domestic violence, behavioral change in awareness campaigns, data collection, and assistance to undocumented persons experiencing domestic violence. These themes are directly connected to specific articles from the Istanbul Convention.

The priorities of the Memorandum of Understanding—signed by the islands during the previous No Mas No More conference—were also reflected in the action plans. These priorities include: inter-island shelter care, protection code, research, awareness, knowledge sharing, and capacity building.

“The theme of this conference is more than a slogan—it represents a bold commitment to concrete action. This gathering is not merely about attendance; each person’s presence has amplified a powerful message of collective resolve.

No Más, No More—Not Here, Not Anywhere,” said the Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor of Sint Maarten, Mr. Richenel Brug.

The No Mas No More working group—comprising members from all six islands and the Ministry of VWS—will continue developing and implementing the action plans at island level, in close collaboration with network partners in the justice and social support chains.

The work conference was a success. It offered space for open exchange of knowledge, experience, and ideas. Participants returned home with renewed insights and concrete plans to keep building a safer, more just future for everyone.