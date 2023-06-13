Workplace Communication and Personal Branding Workshop Empowers K1 Britannia Youth Participants | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - As part of its commitment to supporting youths from vulnerable and troubled backgrounds, K1 Britannia Foundation recently concluded a highly impactful 2-day workshop on workplace communication and personal branding as part of its Work, Training, and Social Development (WTSD) Program.

The workshop, facilitated by Mrs. Evencia Carty-Seabrookes of Expressive Communication Consulting and Training, provided invaluable knowledge and tools to enhance the participants' communication skills and equip them for professional success.

The workshop fostered a highly interactive learning environment, allowing the youths to actively engage and apply their newfound knowledge. Over the course of the workshop, participants explored various aspects of effective communication, including verbal and nonverbal cues, understanding behavior's role in conveying messages, and building positive workplace interactions.



The workshop's practical apParticipants listening attentively during the Workshop.proach included live activities, demonstrations, an online quiz, a resume and cover letter assignment and review. One of the workshop's highlights was the mock interviews and interview assessments, accompanied by insightful Q&A sessions. The mock interviews were conducted by Mrs. Carty-Seabrookes with the valuable contribution of Mrs. Barbara Platteel, owner of Palapa Grill. Mrs. Platteel's insights as an employer added immense value to the participants' learning experience, ensuring their skills were honed in real-time scenarios.



These practical exercises offered the youths a unique opportunity to refine their personal presentation skills, improve their overall appearance, and make a strong first impression. The participants received valuable feedback, enabling them to identify areas for growth and work towards becoming more confident and effective in real interview situations.

Under the theme of "Be Your Brand," the workshop delved into essential concepts such as personal SWOT analysis, where participants discovered how to leverage their strengths, address weaknesses, and present themselves authentically. The importance of maintaining a strong social media presence and its impact on shaping their professional image were also explored. Additionally, the workshop addressed the expectations of Gen Z individuals in the workplace, helping participants align their skills and attitudes with evolving demands.

The K1 Britannia Foundation expresses its sincere gratitude to Mrs. Evencia Carty-Seabrookes for her expertise, positive energy, and passion in creating an engaging learning environment.



A special thanks to Pollos Hermanos SXM for sponsoring the lunch and Cost U Less for sponsoring the drinks.

This workshop is part of the “Social Development” element in the comprehensive WTSD Program. The workshops focus on various areas of personal development, communication, financial literacy, health, work readiness/employment, entrepreneurship, and more.



The program continues to provide valuable opportunities for youths to gain essential skills and empower themselves for a successful future. K1 Britannia Foundation is committed to assisting these youths in a variety of forms, but this relies entirely on the involvement and generosity of the community.

If you are interested in the program and would like to know how you can help, as there are many ways you can, don't hesitate to send an email to contact@k1britanniafoundation.org or call 721-523-8421 or +1 721-553-8186.

