World Breastfeeding Week Comes to an End | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – International World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) got underway on August 1 and concludes on August 7 until next year the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) said on Friday.

The benefit of breastfeeding is that it delivers health, nutritional and emotional benefits to both children and mothers, and it also helps to foster a sustainable food system.

Breastfeeding is a natural process. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), being a parent is the most important job in the world, and it is important to give parents all the support they need to give their child the best start in life. #Breastfeeding is one of them. Support mums to breastfeed anytime, anywhere!

The WHO along with the United Nations (UN) Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is calling on communities everywhere to “support breastfeeding for a healthier planet.”

CPS fully understands that mother’s need support to get started and to sustain breastfeeding. CPS along with its sister agency Section Youth Health Care, are available to provide information.

Youth Health Care counseling can help build confidence and providing information about care practices such as the provisioning of liquids, foods, and breastmilk substitutes for babies.

Interested persons can call or email: 721-542-3003; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

According to the WHO, exclusive breastfeeding could save the lives of 820,000 children every year globally.

CPS is an executing department of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour.

According to a joint message from the WHO and UNICEF directors, “Together, through commitment, concerted action and collaboration, we can ensure that every mother has access to skilled breastfeeding counselling, empowering her to give her baby the best possible start in life.”

We can all help make society breast feeding friendly.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32869:world-breastfeeding-week-comes-to-an-end&Itemid=451