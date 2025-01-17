World Champions and Star Sailors Set to Shine at the 45th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - The 45th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta is shaping up to be an unmissable event, showcasing a world-class fleet of boats and sailors. From round the world racing champions to regional star sailors, the diversity and caliber of the registered entries are setting the stage for thrilling competition and a truly international celebration of sailing.

Amongst the “big boat” CSA1 class is skipper Jean-Pierre Dick, world-champion ocean racer and multi-time winner of the Transat Jacques Vabre and Barcelona World Races. Dick will be at the helm of a Swan 78, taking on an elite group of competitors, including a well-matched CNB 76 Beautiful Day and fellow ocean racing teams onboard VO65s Sisi and Sailing Poland. These powerful ocean racing machines promise exhilarating battles on the water, offering spectacular viewing opportunities for spectators. Official VIP spectator boat tickets are now available exclusively through the Regatta Experience booking site at booking.heinekenregatta.com

The multihull class is equally compelling, featuring reigning champions La Novia Leopard 50 defending their title against the highly competitive ORC 50 Five Oceans, known for their impressive past performances at the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. This matchup is guaranteed to deliver edge-of-your-seat action for the multihull class, where competitors will also have their shot at earning points towards a new regional trophy: the Budget Marine Windies Multihull Trophy.

“Sailing in St. Maarten/Martin is superb, the water is top notch, the wind is always there and the courses are pleasant. I love sailing with this event. And in the evenings, the party is unparalleled. We like to have fun until the end of the night and set off again early in the morning for new races,” shared Cols Christopher, owner and skipper of Chaud Patate, a 40-ft custom trimaran.

This year’s fleet already represents teams from over 15 countries, including sailing powerhouses like the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, the Netherlands, France, and Poland. Local talent from both the Dutch and French sides of St. Maarten/Martin will also be on full display, joined by crews from neighboring Caribbean islands such as Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Antigua.

The Regatta is a magnet for iconic race boat designs, and already has enough registered boats for a dedicated Melges 24 class, with five currently on the scratch sheet. The fleet also includes several J-Boats, which are known for their competitive edge and the skilled race teams who sail them. Currently registered are two J-121s, a J-122, and a J-30, with more expected to join the action-packed racing. For those still looking for a race charter boat, you are in luck! The locally-based custom J120 J-Aguar is available for team charter, more details can be found on heinekenregatta.com/race.

Included within this fleet is Bella J, returning for their second St. Maarten Heineken Regatta – as the first time was so nice, they are doing it twice! “This year, Bella J will just be racing for our two favorite events from 2023 – C600 and St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. The offshore team, skippered by Sarah Nicholson, will have a go at the C600, while Ray Rhinelander, the owner of the boat will lead the inshore team in the St, Maarten Heineken Regatta,” shared Sarah Nicholson, boat captain and skipper. The team is most looking forward to: “Racing with friends, improving our team skills and of course the fun race village!”

Beyond the water, the 45th anniversary of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta promises to be an unforgettable celebration. Live nightly music acts, cultural performances, and local cuisine from the many nationalities that call St. Maarten/Martin home will create a vibrant atmosphere at the Regatta Village at Port de Plaisance. This year, the event is pleased to offer all four days of Regatta Village entertainment for free and open to the public. Whether you’re a sailor, a family, or a local looking for entertainment, this welcoming environment has something for everyone.

The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta is well known for its world-class racing and entertainment, which always welcomes both international as well as homegrown talent to light up the stage. For the 45th Anniversary event, the Regatta will be welcoming back some favorites and well-known names, including reggae rock band Orange Grove and knockout R&B star Tamillia. The young singer returns to St. Maarten Heineken Regatta’s stage after touring and recording hit music abroad, bringing her island vibes and pure Caribbean energy back to the event. More announcements on artists and entertainment will continue to be announced leading up to the event – stay tuned!

Don’t miss this incredible blend of competitive racing, cultural celebrations, and “the Friendly Island” hospitality. Get ready for four days of “Serious Fun” as the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta brings sailors and spectators from around the world together in one of the Caribbean’s most iconic destinations.

For more information on the event and to book your accommodation and spectator experience, visit heinekenregatta.com

The "big boats" return for the 45th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, including VO65 ocean race boats, as well as maxi racing yachts sailed by world-champion sailors. © Laurens Morel

The multihull fleet is equally diverse, with trimarans from 24 ft to 45 ft currently registered, as well as cruising to carbon fiber racing catamarans. © Laurens Morel

The highly competitive sports boat fleet always offers intense competition and edge-of-your-seat action. Often it is down to the final day and the final race to know how the podium will shape up. © Laurens Morel