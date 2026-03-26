World Stray Animal Sunset Sail set for April 4th. A Party with a Purpose. A Cruise with a Cause | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - Some evenings are just good evenings. And some evenings actually mean something. On April 4th, Aqua Mania Adventures invites you to have both.

The annual World Stray Animal Sunset Sail is back. A 90-minute cruise along St. Maarten's stunning coastline, with an open bar, snacks, golden-hour views, and the kind of company that reminds you why this island is special.

Tickets are $50 per person, and every single one puts real resources directly into the hands of the people out there every day rescuing, feeding, and caring for the island's stray animals.

The Party Starts Before You Board

Arrive at 3:30 PM for a pre-sail mixer sponsored by Tito's Vodka, where you'll get to meet representatives from St. Maarten's four animal welfare organizations face to face. Browse merchandise, try your luck in the raffle, or drop off a supply donation. It's a proper St. Maarten social event, and it always sells out.

Why This Cruise With a Cause Actually Matters

Here's something many people don't realize: every rescue, every vet visit, every bag of food left out for stray animals on this island is privately funded. There is no government subsidy. The four organizations behind this event: St. Maarten Animal Welfare Foundation, SXM Paws, Animal Defenders, and Island Cat Rescue, run entirely on donations, sponsorships, and the goodwill of this community.

On both sides of the island, Dutch and French, veterinarians work side by side supporting adoptions, medical care, fostering, and spay and neuter programs, often absorbing the costs themselves. It is quiet, tireless, unglamorous work. And it never stops.

One evening on the water won't solve everything. But it keeps these organizations going and that matters more than most people know.

Book Your Seat. Make It Count.

This is your sign to stop scrolling and grab your spot. Head to www.stmaarten-activities.com/tours/world-stray-animal-day and book your seat on the Sunset Sail before it sells out. Tickets are $50, the sunset is free, and the difference you'll make is real.

Can't make it aboard? You can still be part of it. Donate supplies, foster an animal, sponsor a spay or neuter procedure, or volunteer to escort an adopted animal to its new home when you travel off-island. Every contribution keeps these organizations afloat.

And if you ever witness an animal welfare situation on the island, don't walk past it. Call one of the organizations below. When situations become confrontational, community police officers can and should be involved for support.

St. Maarten Animal Welfare Foundation: +1 721-520-8887

SXM Paws: +1 721-520-8398

Animal Defenders: +1 721-553-3116

Island Cat Rescue: +1 721-523-0090

One island. One evening. One reason to show up. Book your seat now: www.stmaarten-activities.com/tours/world-stray-animal-day

Aqua Mania Adventures is proud to host this event once again, bringing the St. Maarten community together in support of the organizations working every day toward a safer, more compassionate future for the animals who call this island home.

Meet Dutchie. Found in Dutch Quarter with two deep wounds from a machete. Immediate response from the Rescue Alliance got him medical attention and he is recuperating at Animal Care Center in Cole Bay (P: +1 721 5445500). Dutchie needs funds to cover his bills and a loving home.