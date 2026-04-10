WYCCF and SMMC Join Forces to Recruit Healthcare Professionals to St. Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - On Friday, April 24th and Saturday, April 25th, 2026, the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) and St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) will be present at the Nationale Carrièrebeurs (National Career Fair) in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to recruit healthcare staff.

The joint presence aims to connect motivated (soon-to-be) graduates and experienced healthcare professionals interested in building their careers with the two largest healthcare organizations on St. Maarten.

This year, WYCCF and SMMC will team up to highlight career opportunities across both hospital and long-term/community care. Visitors are invited to meet representatives, ask questions about working and living on St. Maarten, learn more about roles, growth opportunities, and the application process, and explore what it is like to work in a close-knit, international healthcare environment where professionals can make a visible impact.

At the time of publication, WYCCF has 8 vacancies available, and SMMC has 19. The vacancies range from medical to nursing and non-medical positions. Current WYCCF vacancies can be found at www.wyccf.org/vacancies and current SMMC vacancies can be found at www.smmc.sx/Careers.

WYCCF will be represented at the fair by Johanna Wever, HR Manager, and Bregje Boetekees, Operations Manager. SMMC will be represented at the fair by Hester Versleyen, Head Medical Staff Bureau, Christina Jacobs-Berkel, Manager Outpatient Care, and Dr. Emiko Bird-Lake, Cardiologist.

WYCCF and SMMC welcome interested candidates to visit their stand at the Nationale Carrièrebeurs (booth number: 201) at RAI Amsterdam (Europaplein 22) to learn more and explore career opportunities on Sint Maarten.