WYCCF asks for volunteers to continue providing quality care to clients | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. JOHN’S ESTATE) - The White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) asks for volunteers to assist with the care for its clients, as it is confronted with a staffing shortage due to the surge in positive Covid-19 cases.

Today (Friday, January 7th), we passed 1.000 positive cases on the Dutch side of Sint Maarten. Inevitably, the WYCCF with 170+ staff is also affected by this fifth Omicron wave. It has many employees from several departments who tested positive and some having to quarantine at home, causing serious staffing issues.

To continue providing care to ...