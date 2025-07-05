WYCCF Breaks Ground on New Psychogeriatric Daycare Facility | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. JOHN’S ESTATE) - On Friday, July 4th, the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) proudly hosted the groundbreaking ceremony for its new Psychogeriatric Daycare (Daycare PG) and training facility. The event marks an important milestone in WYCCF’s mission to expand specialized care for individuals living with dementia on Sint Maarten.

The new facility, located on a corner lot in Retreat Estate directly behind the WYCCF Elderly Care department, will double the existing daycare’s capacity (from 20 to 40 clients) and offer a more modern, spacious, and dementia-friendly environment.

The current Daycare PG, which has been operational since 2012, has outgrown its space within the nursing home due to rising demand and a growing waiting list.

The WYCCF clients, board, management and staff attended the event, and also representatives from the Ministry of VSA, VROMI and SZV. (After speeches by the WYCCF chairman, the Minister of VSA and the COO of SZV a traditional first ground was broken by Minister Brug, Reginald Willemsberg, Michel Soons and Jon Duijnstee.

Construction is being carried out by Windward Roads and is scheduled for completion in April 2026. Once completed, the new facility will not only serve clients living with dementia but also function as a training location.

The Daycare PG is fully funded by the AVBZ, an insurance fund managed by SZV, and plays a vital role in enabling individuals to live at home longer while offering much-needed respite to informal caregivers.

WYCCF operational Manager Bregje Boetekees says: ‘’We are very happy that our much needed expansion will open in May 2026. Persons living with a form of dementia deserve the best of care, in a caring and therapeutic environment.

“Our employees are eager to learn and upgrade their skills, and the new training facility will support our motto of lifelong learning. We are grateful to the board of White Yellow Cross (WYC) who make this new building a reality. Without their continued support, this would not be possible.‘’

WYCCF remains committed to providing trusted, quality care and looks forward to the positive impact this new facility will have on clients, families, and the broader community.