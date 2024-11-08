WYCCF Celebrates Grand Opening of Renewed St. Martin’s Home Dining Room | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. JOHN’S ESTATE) - On Monday, November 4th at 10 AM, the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) celebrated the grand opening of the completely renewed dining room at St. Martin’s Home.

This exciting event, attended by staff, sponsors, and community members, marked the completion of a project designed to enhance comfort, engagement, and well-being for the elderly residents. In a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, two beloved clients, Mr. Venon and Ms. Carty, had the honor of officially opening the beautiful new room.

The newly refurbished dining room is designed to offer a peaceful and inviting environment with three distinct areas, each serving a unique purpose:

Relaxation Area: Complete with an artificial fireplace, cozy lounge seating, and a TV, this area is perfect for clients to unwind in a calm and home-like atmosphere. Activity Area: A dedicated space that encourages creativity and social interaction, offering clients opportunities for stimulating group activities. Dining Area: Featuring state-of-the-art, senior-friendly furniture specifically crafted for comfort and safety, allowing clients to enjoy their meals in a serene setting.

Every detail in the design was chosen with client-centered care in mind. The materials used are sound-absorbing, helping to create a calm atmosphere by minimizing background noise, while beautiful, large images of historic Sint Maarten decorate the walls, evoking fond memories and adding warmth to the space.

“This project has transformed the dining room into much more than just a place to eat,” said Johanna Wever, WYCCF’s HR Manager, and the main leader of this project, during the opening. “It’s now a vibrant, multi-functional space where our clients can relax, connect, and enjoy meaningful moments with others. The dedication of all involved parties has made this vision a reality, and it’s truly an inspiring achievement.”

The project was brought to life through the generous support of:

Samenwerkende Fondsen : With over $60,000 donated by Fonds Sluyterman van Loo and Oranje Fonds, represented by Sandra Jetten, Caitlin Heide, and Mirjam Locadia.

WYCCF Board : Whose unwavering confidence in the project and commitment to client-centered care helped make this vision financially possible.

Interior Designers and Setup Team: Led by Mariette, Peter, and Moos, along with staff members Annick and Laurencia, who contributed thoughtful insights on design to meet the clients’ specific needs.

The project’s successful completion is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all involved, including the maintenance team led by Lensy and Remmert, the care, kitchen, and domestic teams, and all who managed logistics to bring this initiative to life.

WYCCF extends its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported this transformation. The renewed dining room is now a cornerstone of daily life at St. Martin’s Home, a welcoming and supportive client centered environment that will inspire both clients and caregivers for years to come.