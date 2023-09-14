WYCCF Honors 45-Year Service Milestone of Mrs. Equilla “Irene” Kemper-Brown | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. JOHN’S ESTATE) - The White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation proudly celebrates the remarkable 45-year career of Mrs. Equilla Kemper-Brown (better known as Irene), an exemplary employee who has dedicated her working life to the Foundation’s mission of providing trusted care and administrative support.

Irene commenced her journey with the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation on September 14, 1978, at St. Rose Hospital, situated on Front Street. Her initial role saw her manning the front office, where she was responsible for managing the front desk and administration. Alongside her esteemed colleague, Mr. Peterson, Irene played a pivotal role in establishing an efficient and organized administration system, a task that was paramount to the Foundation’s operations.

As the Foundation grew and adapted to new challenges, many of her colleagues transitioned to the newly constructed Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) in 1991. However, Irene remained steadfast in her commitment to the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation, continuing to contribute her expertise.

One of Irene’s most significant contributions was the rapid transition from paper-based administration to digital systems, greatly improving the Foundation's administrative processes. Her dedication and tireless efforts have cemented her as a valued member of the team, fostering strong relationships with colleagues, especially Mr. Peterson.

Reflecting on her long and impactful career, Irene shared her experiences: "I started at St. Rose Hospital, where I had the privilege of meeting people from different cultures and learning a multitude of medical procedures, billing, and collections of outstanding bills. One of my most enjoyable responsibilities was assisting parents in naming their newborns. I owe a great deal of my knowledge in bookkeeping to Mr. Peterson, and I'm forever grateful to Mr. Mulder (former chairman of the WYCCF board) for giving me the opportunity to remain with the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation.’’ She further expressed her gratitude to Mr. Jan Peter Holtland for imparting independence in her role within the administration department. Irene also acknowledged her appreciation for the support and guidance of the WYCCF Operations Manager Bregje Boetekees, particularly in pursuing professional development courses.

Aside from her dedication to her work, Irene has been actively involved in sports within the Foundation and has a deep affection for her colleagues. Her enthusiasm for organizing staff parties has been a cherished part of her tenure. As a trusted colleague with a keen listening ear, Irene often indicates what is needed to support those around her on the work floor. Especially during challenging times, Irene’s ideas to organize something relaxing to destress are important to keep the WYCCF running.

"I arrive at work each day with a joyful heart, eager to collaborate with my wonderful colleagues," Irene said, expressing her enduring passion for her role at the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation.

Irene’s dedication, commitment, and continued pursuit of excellence have left a permanent mark on the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation, its staff, and the community it serves. Her 45-year milestone serves as a testament to the Foundation's unwavering commitment to delivering trusted care and administrative excellence.

The White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation extends its heartfelt congratulations to Irene on this momentous occasion for this exceptionally rare milestone.