WYCCF Hosts First “Unforgettable” Cooking Club for Informal Caregivers and Loved Ones | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. JOHN’S ESTATE) - The White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) proudly hosted the first-ever edition of the “Unforgettable” Alzheimer’s Support Group Cooking Club on Sunday, September 28th, at the St. Martin’s Home.

The initiative was brought to Sint Maarten by Mrs. Mireya Ostiana from the Henry Ostiana Foundation (HOF) and adjusted into a bi-monthly concept to match to local context by the WYCCF.

This is part of WYCCF’ s ongoing efforts to support informal caregivers, who care for loved ones living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, by offering a positive, social, and hands-on way to connect.

The afternoon began at 4:00 PM in the St. Martin’s Home dining room, where participants and volunteers helped set the tables before heading into the kitchen. Guided by chefs Loraine and Nicole and supported by WYCCF dietitian and coordinator for this project Karen Eusebius, everyone was given a task in preparing the evening’s menu.

Together, the group cooked a delightful pumpkin soup to start, followed by a hearty main course of roast chicken, rice and peas, apple-cranberry salad, and broccoli, and ended the meal with a sweet pineapple ambrosia dessert.

Once the cooking was complete, participants gathered around the beautifully decorated tables to enjoy their three-course dinner, sharing laughter, stories, and a well-earned meal together.

In total, four informal caregivers and their loved ones took part in this first session, assisted by three volunteers, Managing Director Bregje Boetekees, Facilities Manager Dina Richardson, WYCC Alzheimer’s Support Group chair Bart van der Meijden, Unit Leader Psychogeriatric Daycare Mildred Lake, and special guest Mireya Ostiana of the Henry Ostiana Foundation, who brought over the aprons and special tokens for all participants.

Each participant proudly wore the Alzheimer’s Netherlands–sponsored apron, symbolizing the shared effort to make caregiving not only meaningful, but enjoyable and restorative.

WYCCF expressed great satisfaction with how this first edition went and was encouraged by the positive feedback received from all attendees, who specifically appreciated the small informal setting.

The foundation looks forward to continuing the Cooking Club on a bi-monthly basis, offering caregivers and their loved ones more opportunities to connect, share, and create new memories together.

For more information about the Alzheimer’s Support Group or Unforgettable Cooking Club, please contact bvdmeijden@wyccf.org