WYCCF LAUNCHES PROMOTIONAL VIDEO FOR PSYCHOGERIATRIC DAYCARE | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. JOHN’S ESTATE) - The White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) has released a new promotional video showcasing its Psychogeriatric Daycare, designed to support elderly individuals living with Alzheimer's or dementia and their caregivers.

The video, which can be viewed on the WYCCF Facebook page and website, features a glimpse into the daily routine of the Psychogeriatric Daycare, where the clients arrive at 8 AM and are picked up again at 5 PM on weekdays.

The daycare provides a safe and welcoming environment to socialize, engage in therapeutic activities, and receive specialized care. The program is designed to meet the unique needs of individuals living with dementia or Alzheimer's.

It aims to improve their quality of life by promoting social interaction, physical activity, and mental stimulation. As the clients spend a considerable amount of time in the daycare, the WYCCF really strives to make the facility feel like a ?????? ????.



Alzheimer's disease and dementia are challenging diseases to cope with. One can slowly lose certain abilities, which may result in losing the independence one had their whole adult life. This gradually makes one more and more dependent on the care of others, which can be very difficult to accept.

In most cases, the family members take on the care. And what may begin with light help can end up becoming a full-time job. This gradually increasing workload often proves very hard for family members to keep up with. The caregiver might still have a job, and other responsibilities and, on top of that, may not be trained to provide this type and amount of care. The Psychogeriatric Daycare of the WYCCF can help a lot in this situation.

As part of the Psychogeriatric Daycare program, the WYCCF also offers an Alzheimer's support group session every two months for caregivers of individuals with dementia or Alzheimer's.

The last session was held last Saturday and was again very well attended. These meetings provide a safe and supportive space for caregivers to share their experiences, receive practical advice, and connect with others who are going through similar challenges.

"We are excited to launch this video and showcase our team's incredible work in providing care for individuals living with dementia or Alzheimer's," said the Operations Manager of the WYCCF, Bregje Boetekees.

"What we see as quality care is not only the care directly to the client but also including support and information for the client's family and caregivers to improve the quality of care when the clients are not with us.

“By educating and informing the general public, we aim to raise awareness and reduce stigma around topics such as Alzheimer's disease and dementia. This new promotional video, as well as the Alzheimer's support group meetings, are excellent examples of what we mean by quality care. We understand the challenges faced by both the seniors and their caregivers, and we are committed to providing the highest quality of care and support to help them through this difficult time.”

The Psychogeriatric Daycare program is located at the St. Martin's Home, at St. John's Estate Road #6, Cul-de-Sac. To learn more about the daycare, and the Alzheimer's support group sessions, one can contact the daycare unit leader at +1 (721) 553 5052 or the social worker at +1 (721) 588 1460.

For more information about the WYCCF (and to view the video), please visit the website www.wyccf.org, Facebook page: whiteyellowcrosscarefoundation or Instagram: wyccfsxm or call +1 (721) 548 4431.