WYCCF Launches Tailor-Made SPW4 Course for Sister Basilia Center Staff | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. JOHN’S ESTATE) – The White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) is proud to launch a customized SPW4 (Social Pedagogic Worker Level 4) course in collaboration with the Eligia Martier School in Curaçao.

This accredited program is designed to enhance the professional skills of employees at the Sister Basilia Center (SBC), ensuring the highest quality of care for clients with intellectual and physical disabilities.

This initiative marks the culmination of discussions that began in 2022, with WYCCF and Eligia Martier officially establishing a partnership in 2024. As SPW4 is not available locally, this program fills an important gap in professional education on Sint Maarten.

Fifteen employees from the Sister Basilia Center’s Day Activity Center, Residence, and Guided Living care products will attend the one-year hybrid program. Classes will take place online twice a week in the evening, allowing participants to continue their daily responsibilities while furthering their education.

The program is structured into three trimesters, each consisting of seven weeks of online learning, followed by a week of practical on-the-job coaching with a trained instructor from Eligia Martier, and concluding with a week of exams.

This customized course ensures that participants receive training tailored to the specific care needs of SBC clients. To accommodate all learners, both the instruction and assessments will be conducted in English.

Upon successful completion in December 2025, participants will earn an internationally accredited SPW4 diploma, expanding their professional qualifications and enhancing the quality of care provided at SBC.

This course presents a valuable opportunity for participants to advance their careers while directly contributing to the quality of care at the Sister Basilia Center. Earning an accredited SPW4 diploma enhances their professional qualifications and equips them with upgraded knowledge and skills, increasing their confidence and expertise in the field.

WYCCF is excited to embark on this journey with Eligia Martier and its dedicated SBC employees. The organization remains committed to continuous learning and raising the standard of care in Sint Maarten.