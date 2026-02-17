WYCCF reaches highest point in construction of new Psychogeriatric Daycare & Training Facility | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. JOHN’S ESTATE) - The White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) marked an important construction milestone last Friday with the “Highest Point Celebration” of the new Psychogeriatric Daycare (Daycare PG) and training facility, located in Retreat Estate directly behind WYCCF’s Elderly Care department.

The gathering brought together WYCCF’s board, management, and staff, as well as representatives of the Ministry of VSA and SZV. The Highest Point Celebration symbolizes the moment the building’s structure reaches its maximum height. A significant step toward completion and a moment to recognize the collective effort behind the project.

As part of the celebration, a representative of the contractor Windward Roads, Andy Holmes, the Chairman of the WYCCF Board, Jon Duijnstee, and Remmert van den Berg (WYCF’s supervisor of construction) climbed onto the roof to raise the Sint Maarten flag, welcomed with loud applause from attendees below. Following the flag-raising, guests were invited for a guided tour through the facility, after which the afternoon concluded with a happy hour with the construction team.

Once completed, the new Daycare PG facility will double capacity from 20 to 40 clients and provide a more modern, spacious, and dementia-friendly environment. The current Daycare PG has been operational since 2012 and has outgrown its space due to rising demand and an increasing waiting list. Once it moves from the Sint Martin’s Home to its new building, twelve extra beds will become available in the nursing home.

Construction is scheduled for completion in May 2026. In addition to providing specialized daytime care for people living with dementia and other psychogeriatric diseases, the facility will also serve as a training site. Two classrooms, a skills lab and PC lab will support WYCCF’s commitment to ongoing professional development and lifelong learning. In addition, the Quality department of WYCCF will have their offices in the new building.

“We are very happy with the construction progress and look forward to start using the building in June,” said Jon Duijnstee.

WYCCF looks forward to completing the facility and expanding its ability to deliver trusted, quality care for the community of Sint Maarten.