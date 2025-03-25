WYCCF Showcases Inclusion & Sustainability at Nationale Carrièrebeurs | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. JOHN’S ESTATE) - The White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming National Career Fair on March 28 and 29 at the RAI in Amsterdam, Netherlands. HR Manager Johanna Wever and Operations Manager Bregje Boetekees will represent the organization and will share insights into the rewarding career opportunities within WYCCF.

As a special highlight, WYCCF will be distributing handcrafted pelican keychains created with care and craftsmanship by the talented clients of the Sister Basilia Center (SBC). These unique keychains are produced in collaboration with Perpetual Plastics SXM, an initiative that transforms recycled plastic into useful items, contributing to a more sustainable Sint Maarten.

At WYCCF, we believe that ability comes in many forms, and our SBC clients prove every day that they can create, contribute, and thrive when given the right opportunities. By featuring their handcrafted keychains at the career fair, we highlight both the importance of inclusion and the impact of sustainability, demonstrating how meaningful work can empower individuals of all abilities.

WYCCF invites all attendees to visit our booth, learn more about our organization, our vacancies, and explore the many ways we empower individuals through care and community support. And, of course, don’t forget to pick up one of these special pelican keychains—a true symbol of creativity, inclusion, and environmental responsibility.

For more information about WYCCF and the Sister Basilia Center, visit www.wyccf.org. To learn more about Perpetual Plastics SXM, check out their Facebook page: Perpetual Plastics SXM