WYCCF to host COVID-19 Booster Pop-up on Thursday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. JOHN’E ESTATE) - On Thursday, April 14th, the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) will host another Covid-19 Booster pop-up in St. John’s from 9 AM to 3 PM. Anyone 12 years or older are invited to receive their first booster. However, this event is specifically organized for the WYCCF clients, staff, and clients’ families, as they are or are around the most vulnerable in our society. A second booster is also offered to persons who are 60 years or older, immunocompromised, and adults who have Down syndrome. The interval between first and second booster should be at least three months, the same period between a covid infection and your first or second booster.

While the Covid-19 restrictions are being reduced, and it looks like we’re slowly going back to our normal way of living, we have to recognize that Covid-19 is still here.

Worldwide, there are roughly 500.000 new infections and 1.500 deaths every day.

We’re slowly moving from a pandemic into an endemic. Covid-19 will be a constant presence in a certain population or region, with a relatively low spread. As the WYCCF clients are of higher age and have underlying health conditions, they are at risk for severe disease and death if they become infected. So even during the endemic phase, being vaccinated and boostered is important, especially for the elderly and healthcare personnel who care for them.,



The booster has proven to be the most effective protection against hospitalization and death from Covid-19. Therefore, the WYCCF encourages everyone who falls into a higher risk group or regularly visits vulnerable persons to come by for their booster shot. For example, families of the WYCCF clients or persons who live with someone of older age or have an underlying health condition like high blood pressure, diabetes, or chronic respiratory diseases.

Besides getting your booster to protect those loved ones around you, it currently also provides practical benefits. Unvaccinated persons need to show a negative Covid-19 test upon entry to the festival village during carnival, while this isn’t necessary if you are fully vaccinated. The same applies to traveling to many other countries and destinations. And lastly, on a much larger scale, it helps if as many persons as possible are protected so the virus can’t spread as quickly, which speeds up the endemic process.

Therefore, the WYCCF encourages everyone 60 and older to come for their second booster and anyone 12 years or older to go for their 1st booster on Thursday, April 14th. The pop-up will be located in the St. Martin’s Home on St. John’s Estate Road #6, Cul-de-Sac, from 9 AM to 3 PM. Please bring your vaccination card and photo ID.