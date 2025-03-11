Xtratight Breaks the Internet Again – The Biggest Dancefloor Jam Session Returns to the Carnival Village | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MADAME ESTATE) - Xtratight has done it again! Yes, Xtratight has broken the internet again! The fans asked, and we listened. When the opportunity came, we said why not? That’s right – the Biggest Dancefloor Jam Session is returning to its original grounds, the iconic Carnival Village on Friday 2nd May.

Mr. Bertaux "Rude" Fleming, Managing Director of Xtratight Entertainment, has always stood by one thing: “Do you trust in the product?” And with 12 years of valued entertainment, partying, and unforgettable dancefloor moments, we are honored to announce the return of Night of Hit Makers to St. Maarten Carnival 2025!

EXCLUSIVE ONE-WEEK SPECIAL – ‘Trust the Product’ Tickets at $30. Special ends on Sunday 16 March. Tickets available at Aleeze Box Office, Adolphus Office Supplies, Levi’s Marigot, Domino’s locations and online via www.xtratight.com. Act Fast, the lineup will be revealed after March 16th, and ticket prices are going up! So, if you trust the product, get your tickets NOW before the price changes.

Remember, Saturday 2nd May – Night of Makers in the Carnival Village.