Xtratight brings King Short Shirt as Calypso Lounge special guest | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Bertaux "Mr. Rude" Fleming has not only given the community a brand new convention and event hall, he will now be featuring his popular events in the venue much to the delight of local fans. On Saturday, December 10, Xtratight Entertainment will host its second Calypso Lounge and give lovers of the art form of Calypso a spectacular night of legendary social commentary via song.

Calypso Lounge will be held at the new Aleeze Convention Center and Event Hall at Madame Estate. It will feature as a special guest singer King Short Shirt, one of Antigua's most successful Calypsonians, known and respected throughout the industry.

King Short Shirt will be joining some of St. Maarten's Calypso legends on stage, namely; The Mighty Dow, Reigning Calypso Monarch King Beau Beau, Kaiso Brat, King T-Mo and Cedrick Rey. In short, the level of Calypso and Calypso artists slated to be on stage on December 10th, makes the event a historic must.

The concept of Calypso Lounge was born in 2019 out of a high demand for Calypso other than during the Carnival season. The 2019 concert featured Gypsy and Sugar Aloes and was completely sold out, which is a testament to how many people still love the art form.

Fleming explained that the pandemic put a halt to the event but the demand is still high. "And there isn't much held on the island that seniors can enjoy. Younger people like calypso as well, but it resonates deeply with an older crowd. It is important to have something for them and they should also be able to enjoy entertainment of that caliber," Fleming said.

Fleming added that the expectation should be a fun-filled night with "the magic of Calypso taking you back, touching on the present, and looking at the future,” he said, adding that there will be much more information to come about what can be expected on the night.

Doors at Aleeze will open at 8:00pm and December 10 and show time will be 9pm sharp. Tickets are US $30 in advance $40 at the door. Ticket locations are Van Dorp, Adolphus Office Supplies and Levi's on the French side.