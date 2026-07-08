Xtratight Entertainment and St. Maarten Little League Association Announce Exclusive Community Partnership | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Xtratight Entertainment and the St. Maarten Little League Association are proud to announce a new exclusive partnership that combines community entertainment with youth sports development, creating a long-term collaboration designed to benefit generations of young athletes while transforming the Erwin "Baco" Richardson Little League Stadium into a vibrant community destination.

Under the agreement, Xtratight Entertainment becomes the Association's exclusive entertainment partner, bringing professionally produced community events and family friendly experiences to the stadium while making annual goodwill contributions that directly support facility improvements and youth baseball initiatives.

For Xtratight Entertainment, the partnership represents more than securing a venue for future events. It reflects the organization's commitment to investing in the community while creating new opportunities for local families to experience the stadium in a different way.

"As an event organizer, we have been looking for the right partner to expand our outdoor event experiences," said Rude Fleming. "The Little League Stadium has a rich history. Years ago it hosted concerts, festivals and community gatherings. We believe it is time to bring that energy back while creating opportunities that directly benefit youth sports. Baseball played a huge role in my childhood and this partnership allows us to make sports exciting again while giving back in a meaningful way."

The collaboration is structured around Xtratight Entertainment's Community Goodwill Initiative, where entertainment becomes a vehicle for community investment. "Our partnership with Xtratight Entertainment represents a strategic investment in the long-term growth of youth baseball in St. Maarten," said Michel Hyman, President of the St. Maarten Little League Association.

The first event under the new partnership is is the 2026 Latin American & Caribbean Baseball Tournament from July 12 - July 18th.

About Xtratight Entertainment

Xtratight Entertainment is one of St. Maarten's leading event production companies, producing concerts, festivals, expos and community experiences that create meaningful community impact.

About the St. Maarten Little League Association

The Association is dedicated to developing youth through baseball and softball while representing St. Maarten regionally and internationally.