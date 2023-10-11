Xtratight Entertainment Presents Calypso Lounge: A Night of Kasio and Comedy | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MADAME ESTATE) - Get ready for an unforgettable night of rhythm, laughter, and pure entertainment as Xtratight Entertainment proudly presents the highly anticipated Calypso Lounge, an event dedicated to celebrating the vibrant fusion of Kasio and Comedy. This one-of- a-kind extravaganza is set to take place on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023, from 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM, at the prestigious Aleeze Convention Center.

Prepare yourselves for an evening filled with side-splitting laughter and soul-stirring music, featuring an exceptional lineup of entertainers. The stage will be graced by the incomparable talents of CRAZY, the reigning SXM King Mighty Dow, and the comedic genius of Errol Fabien from Trinidad.

Crazy Calypsonian

Edwin Ayoung, a.k.a. 'Crazy,' born in 1944 in Trinidad, traded cricket for music, earning his 'Crazy' moniker for his flamboyant stage presence.

He made his carnival debut in 1975, and with hits like "Dustbin Cover," became a music sensation under Eddy Grant's Ice Records. He pioneered "Parang Soca" in 1978, released a hit album in 1979, and ventured into chutney soca with "Nani Wine" in 1989, gaining global fame. Despite career ups and downs, his 1997 release "Still Crazy After 25 Years" reignited his success. Known for blending humor and politics, Crazy is an advocate for inclusivity, with hits promoting LGBT rights and addressing crime issues.

Errol Fabian Comedian

A multifaceted performer with 25 years of experience in acting, presenting, writing, producing, and directing for stage, radio, and television. Known for his work in over 40 plays and as a versatile artist in the calypso arena. He's also acclaimed for his local-themed revues, served as president of the National Drama Association of Trinidad and Tobago, and co-pioneered the humorous calypso tent Yangatang during Trinidad and Tobago Carnival 2000.

The Reigning St. Maarten King Mighty Dow

For over 30 years, Isidore York, the Mighty Dow, has been a musical treasure, educating the youth and captivating audiences. Born on the Friendly Island of St. Maarten in April, Mighty Dow, a calypsonian, steel pan instructor, and entertainer, is dedicated to elevating local youth in the world of music.

His journey began at age 8, guided by his father, Caribbean music icon Chester York. With 8 albums and international hits like "For King," "St. Maarten Rhumba," and "Soca Salsa," Mighty Dow is a Carnival staple and a musical legend

Also, get ready to be amazed by the remarkable performance of Melvin Hodge. Guiding you through this magical night will be the renowned Philosopher of Humor, Fernando Clark, himself, as the host of the event.

Join us in this extraordinary celebration of culture, where Kasio and Comedy unite to create an atmosphere of joy and entertainment. The Calypso Lounge promises an evening of non-stop laughter, electrifying music, and a celebration of our rich cultural heritage. Advance Tickets are $40 and Day of the Show Tickets are $50. Tickets are available at the following locations: ALEEZE Box Office, Adolphus Office Supply, Levi's in Marigot, and XT Team - Contact: 524- 9872. For VIP reservations, please contact 524-9872.

Xtratight Entertainment, under the dynamic leadership of Mr. Rude Fleming, Managing Director, is committed to promoting and preserving the cultural heritage of St Maarten. Through events like the Calypso Lounge, Xtratight Entertainment aims to enhance cultural awareness and emphasize the significance of Kaiso in the community.

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this sensational night. Secure your tickets in advance to ensure your spot at the Calypso Lounge, where laughter and Kasio melodies will blend seamlessly, creating an atmosphere of cultural euphoria.

Edwin Ayoung

Errol Fabian