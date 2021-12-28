Xtratight presents “Comedy, Tapas & Dance” on January 8 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - Known for being different and innovative, Xtratight Entertainment, famous for Night of the Hit Makers and Christmas Becomes Magical, will be ringing in the New Year in a very different and unique way.

On Saturday, January 8, Xtratight will tickle your funny bone and get you dancing when it hosts “Comedy, Tapas & Dance” at the Tropicana Ball Room. The event is a combined comedy and dance show featuring the Philosopher of Humor Fernando Clarke and St. Maarten’s top dance band Control Band. Also featured will be the Director of Xtratight Bertaux “Mr. Rude” Fleming, a legendary dance party DJ in his own rights.

Door at “Comedy, Tapas & Dance” opens at 8:00pm and the event will run until 2:00am. Entrance price is US $30 in advance and US $40 on the day of the show. Everyone attending the event is expected to be donned in “Caribbean chic” outfits.

Organisers said the event is the perfect way to say good bye to 2021 and enter 2022. “You can dance off the burdens of an old year and greet the New Year with a smile and the positive energy laughter brings. Fernando Clarke will take you on a wild ride through sketches and his brand of comedy and Control will keep the dance floor rockin’. This event will be fun time and deliver the biggest smiles and belly bursting laughter for the New Year,” Mr. Rude said.

Tickets for the event are available at Van Dorp, Adolphus Richardson Supplies and Levi’s on the French side. Patrons will have to present their vaccination card or a negative antigen test from SLS Lab.

Philosopher of Humor Fernando Clarke