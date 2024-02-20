Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance Launches 2nd Annual ‘Best of the Best’ Chef Competition | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - The Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance is excited to announce the commencement of the 2nd annual SXM Lagoon Festival, beginning on Thursday, March 21st with the 2nd annual 'Best of the Best' Chef Competition.

Following the resounding success of last year's event, the Yacht Club is determined to raise the bar even higher this year. Registration is now open for chefs eager to showcase their culinary expertise. Interested individuals can sign up by visiting The Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance's Facebook page.

This year's Chef Competition will feature a lineup of six exceptional chefs, three yacht chefs and three talented local culinary chefs. A panel of four master chef judges from Dutch Sint Maarten, French Saint Martin and Anguilla, will evaluate each dish with precision and expertise, awarding the winner with a cash prize along with other prizes.

"The SXM Lagoon Festival was conceived with the aim of extending the stay of yachts’ on the island and attracting new clientele," explained Sharrita Mills, Director of Sales & Marketing at The Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance. "Sint Maarten is renowned as the yachting capital of the Caribbean, and adding this event to the annual calendar is intended to showcase our destination's allure and hospitality. We also believe in providing our local talent with the opportunity to shine alongside prestigious superyacht chefs."

The Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance would like to extend their sincere gratitude to their Title Partners, PDG Supplies, Ez-Shop powered by: Prime & CC1, our coordinating team and event supports: St. Maarten Tourism Bureau and Dr. Fire Entertainment, whose collaboration has been instrumental in bringing this event to fruition. Their support has been integral to the success of this event, and we look forward to another remarkable competition.

The festivities will continue with a vibrant kick-off party following the Chef Competition, marking the commencement of the SXM Lagoon Festival. Palapa Marina will host a captivating cocktail competition on Friday, March 22nd, followed by Skyport Marina's delectable Food Truck Festival on Saturday, March 23rd. The festival comes to an end on Sunday with St. Maarten Yacht Club hosting their Captain’s Cup and IGY Isle de Sol's Carnival by the Bay party.