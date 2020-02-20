Youth Parliament 2020 Inauguration on February 25 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Sint Maarten Youth Parliament is scheduled to install their 8th cohort on Tuesday 25th February 2020 at the House of Parliament. The meeting is scheduled at 4:00pm with a final speech by outgoing president David Clifford and the installation of the new board and members.

All are invited to observe from the tribune. Those who are unable to attend can follow the meeting on sxmparliament.org, Parliament of Sint Maarten Facebook page, TV15, and 98.1 Pearl FM.

The focus of the 2020 Youth Parliamentary Year is Education. In the coming weeks, the Sint Maarten Youth Parliament will be conducting polls, surveys, interviews and forums, with the youth of Sint Maarten to gather their concerns, grievances and suggestions to improve the quality of education on Sint Maarten in accordance with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4: Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. The Sint Maarten Youth Parliament looks forward to a productive year.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29866:youth-parliament-2020-inauguration-on-february-25&Itemid=450