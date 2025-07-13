Youth Take the Lead in Groundbreaking Research on Youth Participation in Sint Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - A youth-led research initiative has been launched in Sint Maarten, aiming to explore how young people experience participation in society, from voicing opinions and receiving feedback to understanding their rights and roles as active citizens.

The project brings together a team of passionate young researchers, ages 15 to 20, who are currently enrolled in the Business Outreach and Placement Program (BOPP), which offers summer employment opportunities for students. With guidance from consultant Mr. van der Meijden, as well as the Department of Youth, under the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, these young minds are taking the lead in designing and executing the research from the ground up.

Before heading into the field, all youth researchers will receive hands-on training in research methodology through a series of interactive workshops. They will learn essential skills such as formulating clear, unbiased questions, avoiding common errors like sampling bias, and managing data responsibly. Three sessions have already been successfully completed last week.

What sets this project apart is its foundation in youth ownership. It’s not just about young people; it’s being done by young people. The young researchers are directly shaping every stage of the process, from refining the research question and defining key terms to developing surveys and interview tools that reflect their lived experiences and priorities.

In the coming weeks, the youth researchers will engage their peers across different communities and backgrounds through anonymous, voluntary surveys. The goal is to confidentially collect insights from youth between the ages of 15 and 24, ensuring diverse voices are heard and represented.

Findings from this study will inform decision-makers and contribute to the development of more inclusive, responsive, and youth-centered policies and programs.

This initiative is coordinated by the Department of Youth in collaboration with the BOPP youth researchers and is supported by organizations committed to advancing youth engagement and civic empowerment. It forms part of a larger youth mainstreaming agenda—a long-term strategy to integrate youth perspectives into public policy—from 2025 through 2030.

Your voice matters. Your participation counts. Help shape the future of Sint Maarten.