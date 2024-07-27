Youth Vandalism. Police makes Urgent Appeal to Parents/Guardians | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SUCKER GARDEN) – The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is urging parents/guardians to engage in serious discussions with their children/teens about the importance of responsible behavior and respecting others’ property.

On Friday, July 26, 2024, at around 5:00 PM, an incident occurred in the Low Estate area of Belvedere Estate, where a driver heard a loud noise as he stopped his vehicle. Upon inspection, he discovered his vehicle had been struck by a stone.

The driver then observed a group of youngsters fleeing the scene.

KPSM wants to stress that such behavior is utterly unacceptable and poses significant danger not only to property but also to individuals. We call on parents to take this matter seriously and address these dangerous practices with their children/teens.