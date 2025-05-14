Zero Tolerance for Gun Violence: Minister of Justice Issues Clear Warning | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Gun violence remains a serious threat to the safety and stability of communities across Sint Maarten. In response to recent incidents, including the arrest of a minor found with a firearm on a school bus, the Ministry of Justice is intensifying its efforts through both enforcement and prevention.

“As Minister of Justice and the highest authority responsible for upholding the rule of law, I want to make it absolutely clear: this Ministry will not tolerate the spread of illegal firearms, nor the culture of fear they bring,” said Minister Nathalie M. Tackling.

“A weapon in the hands of a child is a line that should never be crossed. Gun violence is unacceptable, and we are taking decisive action.”

As part of its broader crime prevention strategy, the Ministry, through the Police Force (KPSM) and the Prosecutor’s Office, is executing a coordinated plan to reduce the circulation and use of illegal firearms.

Central to this is the Stop, Drop, and Go amnesty program, extended through May 16, 2025, offering individuals a safe and anonymous way to surrender illegal firearms.

KPSM has also deployed specialized investigative teams to dismantle criminal networks while reinforcing early intervention through school officers, youth outreach, and community engagement.

“We are not only enforcing the law, we are intervening,” said the Minister. “Early action is key, especially when firearms are ending up in the hands of our youth.” The Minister stressed that public safety is not the government’s responsibility alone.

“The Ministry is doing its part, and we expect the same from those we serve. Public safety is a shared responsibility,” she emphasized.

The Ministry is also responding to rising gun violence across the region, including the French side and neighboring islands such as Anguilla. “Gun violence does not stop at our borders,” Tackling noted.

“We’re strengthening regional cooperation to tighten border controls, share intelligence, and disrupt illegal arms flow.” Efforts also include modernizing police tools, expanding data-driven policing, and reinforcing cross-border coordination.

Minister Tackling also extended support to the Indian Merchant Association, following recent crimes targeting the business community.

A meeting will be scheduled to hear concerns and explore additional safety measures. All of these actions reflect the Ministry’s continued commitment to modernizing law enforcement, strengthening partnerships, and restoring public trust.

“Sint Maarten is not defined by its challenges, we are defined by how we respond,” the Minister concluded.

As part of the Ministry’s commitment to leading by example, the entire cabinet will take part in SXM DOET this weekend, joining citizens in hands-on community projects across the island.

This participation reflects the Ministry’s belief that community involvement is not just symbolic, it is a vital part of crime prevention. When we come together as a community, we become stronger, safer, and more resilient against the forces that threaten us.