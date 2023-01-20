Cay Hill Community Council to host townhall meeting and President Angelique Romou dispels the rumors that Sporting facilities will be taken away from the community due to the SZV project | SMN NEWS

Read more: SMN NEWS https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news.html
Dump gets hardly attention in draft budget
PHILIPSBURG – The Ministry of Public Housing, Urban Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) does not spend a word on the situation at the dump...
PHILIPSBURG – The disastrous situation at the landfill and the persistent fires that have put many citizens on edge has drawn the attention of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.“We are looking at the situation at the dump,” public prosecutor Jeroen...
Civil service remains understaffed
PHILIPSBURG – The government organization currently employs 1,822 civil servants, but all departments struggle with staff shortages it appears from an overview in the...
Dump management requires more money
PHILIPSBURG – MP Theo Heyliger, leader of the United Democrats, was right when he observed in a meeting of Parliament in February that the...
No new initiatives in draft budget
PHILIPSBURG – The accumulated deficits on the national budget increase to a total of 486.2 million guilders in 2020. The government projects that 2021...
