Cay Hill Community Council to host townhall meeting and President Angelique Romou dispels the rumors that Sporting facilities will be taken away from the community due to the SZV project | SMN NEWS

szvbuildingsports19012023

PHILIPSBURG:— President of the Cay-Hill Community Council MP Angelique Romou in an invited comment told the media that the Cay-Hill Community council is hosting a town hall meeting on Saturday the 4th of February 2023, at the Cay-Hill Community Space located at the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex next to the tennis court from 5 pm to 7 pm. Ms. Romou explained that the town hall meeting was initially scheduled to take place in November of 2022, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the meeting could not take place. The town hall meeting is to afford various stakeholders in the community of Cay-Hill the opportunity to explain their plans, talk about current and future developments taking place in Cay-Hill, and have the community engage in meaningful discussions with said entities. It is also the intention of this meeting to get more community involvement through various committees for the Cay-Hill Community. Romou stated that in the last 4 months of 2022, they held 3 Community activities whereby the council engaged with those in attendance explaining some of the plans that were upcoming for the Cay Hill area….

Read more: SMN NEWS https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news.html

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY