Police Force of Sint Maarten Seeks Public Assistance in Connection with Recovered Goods in Saunders Area | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten is requesting the assistance of the public in connection with a recent discovery in the Saunders area. Unknown individuals were found to have deposited/hidden an estimated 100 or more mops at the location in Saunders, raising suspicions that these items may have been stolen.

On receiving this information, police personnel from the Police Force of Sint Maarten arrived at the location to investigate the matter further. Upon further examination, it was determined that the mops in question are likely to have been unlawfully obtained.

If you have any information related to the ownership of these mops or have witnessed any suspicious activities in the Saunders area, please contact Detective J. Reina at 1721-542222 extension 114. Alternatively, you can visit the Police Station in Philipsburg and ask for Detective J. Reina at the Forensics Department. Your cooperation is essential in our efforts to restore trust and safety in our community.

Source: SMN NEWS https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43789-police-force-of-sint-maarten-seeks-public-assistance-in-connection-with-recovered-goods-in-saunders-area.html