St. Maarten will continue to fight — PM | SMN NEWS

~ St. Maarten still looking towards debt cancellation for COVID loans. ~
Asked if the government believes that the people of St. Maarten should shoulder the responsibility to bail out Ennia Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said that the second chamber is busy working on an amendment that will allow St. Maarten more time to pay back its debt for the COVID loans, however, Jacobs said that the government of St. Maarten is still optimistic and are hoping that the Dutch Government will eventually write off the COVID loans (debt cancellation) that are being promoted by Member of Parliament George Pantophlet.
The Prime Minister said that they are looking forward to the budget by the second chamber.
Source: SMN NEWS https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43801-st-maarten-will-continue-to-fight-pm.html
