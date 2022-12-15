𝐋𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐣𝐨𝐲 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐚𝐬. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Le Sommet Foundation in collaboration with HASMA, has embarked on a mission to help others during this Christmas season.

We understand times are hard, and for many, this holiday season may not be as festive as the ones before. In light of this, Le Sommet foundation & HASMA have decided to assemble and distribute Christmas care packages to various families, and community and social well-being organizations throughout the island.

“These selfless acts of kindness should be the norm within our community, too often we hear the saying “be your brother’s keeper” but it seldom goes beyond words. I implore ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42036-2022-12-15-21-12-21.html