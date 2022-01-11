𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Monday, January 10, 2022, the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson signed a three-year contract with a new Electronic Monitoring (EM) provider company named Buddi Ltd. Buddi Ltd. is a company based in the United Kingdom, with extensive experience around the globe in the field of EM equipment (ankle bracelets) and monitoring software. The procurement of this contract was realized by a public tender procedure in which different stakeholders in the Justice chain had an important role in the evaluation of bids. The starting date of the contract is February 1, 2022, and consists of the lease ...



...



