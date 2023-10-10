𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Board of the National Alliance (NA) Political Party expresses dismay and disbelief at the current wave of rhetoric and negativity that has permeated our society, particularly on social media platforms, in recent weeks, the NA said in a press statement on Monday.

Of particular concern are the relentless verbal attacks aimed at members of our society, specifically women. Such attempts to degrade and humiliate individuals are not only disgusting but also deeply gender biased. The National Alliance is dedicated to inclusivity and vehemently denounces any attacks based on perceived sexual orientation, which not only display homophobia and primitiveness but also foster discrimination. Such attacks do not reflect the society we wish to uphold nor our rich cultural heritage in St. Maarten.

Furthermore, the groundless accusations lodged against hardworking individuals who strive for self-empowerment, homeownership, and socioeconomic progress are not only small-minded but also defamatory and libelous. These baseless claims aim to disempower St. Maarteners and perpetuate a mentally enslaved state. We, as residents of St. Maarten, should encourage and applaud those who strive for excellence and self-improvement.

As the National Alliance, we celebrate the aspirations of our St. Maarten people who study diligently, work hard, save responsibly, invest wisely, and chase their dreams of success in our great nation.

Growing up in St. Maarten, we have always known our people to be smart, creative, hardworking, and loving, with a zest for life. The current rhetoric circulating in our society is a departure from our values. We believe in building one another up, providing constructive feedback for improvement, and rejecting personal and political attacks aimed at tearing others down.

These attacks are predominantly directed at our Prime Minister, Ministers of Government, colleagues in the National Alliance Party as well as persons within the community. However, we must acknowledge that their families, loved ones, and friends are also adversely affected by these assaults. Such behavior is unacceptable and cannot be condoned. While we understand that elections are imminent and expect our actions, policies, and programs to be subjected to scrutiny as the largest party, we firmly declare that personal, slanderous attacks that incite hatred and violence have no place in our country.

It is crucial to remember that election season should never be perceived as an opportunity to tarnish, smear, or attack someone's good name and character for personal gain or to advance a specific agenda.

We take this moment to offer our support and encouragement to the families and friends of those whose reputations and characters are being unjustly tarnished, without a shred of evidence. We implore you to stand strong by their side and not let these attacks deter you from loving and caring for them. Our love and empathy extend to all. We stand united with you. This is the St. Maarten we know – a place where love reigns among us. Let us always remember, "We Are One!"

