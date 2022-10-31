𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞. | SMN NEWS

annarichardson11012022PHILIPSBURG:--- The draft Legal Position Regulation for the Police of Sint Maarten with the new salary scales is currently being reviewed by the Council of Advice. After having received the signed consent and covenant of the draft Legal Position Regulation from the Committee for Civil Servants Union (CCSU) on October 3rd, 2022, the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson immediately forwarded the same to the Council of Advice for a final review through the Cabinet of both the Prime Minister and the Governor.
From the inception of taking public office, Minister Richardson has been tackling the personnel issues of ...


...


To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41690-2022-10-31-22-47-05.html

View comments

Hide comments