𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 ‘𝐊𝐨𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐚’ 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—Searches were conducted today, Wednesday, at four locations connected to a suspect in a fraud and money laundering case named “Koruna”.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM), under the supervision of the Judge of Instruction RC, executed the searches at premises connected to suspect D.C., DWAYNE CARBON) a project developer. He, amongst others, is suspected of fraud and money laundering.

The investigation is ongoing, and arrests or further searches are not ruled out.

The " Koruna" investigation is being conducted by KPSM under the leadership of the Prosecutor’s office of Sint Maarten.

