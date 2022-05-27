𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐥𝐟𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨 𝐑. 𝐁𝐥𝐢𝐣𝐝𝐞𝐧. | SMN NEWS

alphonsoblijden27052022PHILIPSBURG:---  It is with great sadness that the Government of Sint Maarten received news concerning the passing of civil servant and historian Alfonso R. Blijden today, Friday, May 27. Mr. Blijden was born in 1964 in Aruba before making St. Maarten his home in 1985. He was a valued civil servant from 1987 to the present, making a difference in the lives of all who met and interacted with him. Mr. Blijden will always be remembered as hard-working, dedicated, and committed to learning and sharing the history of St. Martin.
