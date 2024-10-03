𝗡𝗩 𝗚𝗘𝗕𝗘 𝗵𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗦𝘁. 𝗠𝗮𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗻 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗿. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Wednesday, October 2, 2024, NV GEBE hosted several Members of the Parliament of Sint Maarten for an insightful presentation and tour of the Power Plant.

The delegation in attendance included: the Hon. Chairlady of Parliament Sarah A. Wescot-Williams, along with the following Honorable Members of Parliament: Melissa D. Gumbs, Viren V. Kotai, Francisco A. Lacroes, Ludmila N.L. de Weever, and Darryl T.J. York. Also in attendance were various faction members, including Oliver Williams and Carlita Guy, and St. Maarten Parliament staff members S.G. Garrick Richardson, Jessica Duzong-Weeks, and Rosencio Hassell.

At the opening, Troy Washington NV GEBE's Temporary Manager, expressed a warm welcome to the Parliament Members and supporting delegates.

Anthony Hodge, NV GEBE's Power Plant Manager, provided an orientation that included an introduction to the Power Plant and an overview of the layout, the installed production capacity – as compared to the present status with energy shortages, a breakdown of the N-2 criteria, along with insights on the intensive internal dynamics, and maintenance schedules, which are being rigorously followed. The company's current challenges and solutions were of utmost importance during the discussions.

Thereafter, the delegation toured the wide-ranging facilities at N.V. GEBE’s Power Plant and actively witnessed the operations at Buildings #4 and #5 first-hand, where technical repairs and maintenance of several engines, including DG 19, are underway.

During the visit to the Control Room, the delegation attentively reviewed the extensive computer systems monitoring the electricity flow island-wide, with in-depth explanations regarding the high energy consumption in certain areas, which impacts the repetitive need for load-shedding in those respective districts. Details were vividly showcased onscreen using the SCADA technical software for automatic monitoring, protecting, and controlling of various equipment.

Also included, was a review of the "Short-term Solution," the 10 MW mini Power Plant with a brief presentation by SoEnergy, as well as, the "Mid-term Solution," with an overview by Mr. Patrick Drijvers highlighting the current developments taking place at the site for the new 20 MW Power Plant.

The eye-opening tour was truly informative and a first for many attendees. It showcased both the shortcomings and challenges faced by NV GEBE, as well as the strengths of the company's technical operations and visionary plans for innovative developments, including solar energy. Also highlighted were NV GEBE's dedicated team members who work around the clock to provide the community with continuous electricity and water supply.

Poignant questions were raised regarding the exploration of LNG energy, NV GEBE's capacity shortages, staffing challenges, the load-shedding schedule, recommendations to protect appliances, and additional public workshops.

Several misconceptions were clarified as enlightening information was shared about the high operational costs of NV GEBE's LNG engine onsite and the need for additional qualified manpower with specializations in the electrical engineering field. Tips were also shared to protect appliances during load-shedding with surge protectors, mini-circuit breakers, and voltage regulators. As it pertains to more public workshops, NV GEBE will continue to provide weekly updates to the Government and also, to the general public through various communication methods to bring more awareness.

The tour provided a great opportunity for the Members of Parliament to experience NV GEBE's Power Plant operations first-hand. "These bridges of understanding lead to cooperation. We strive to work together and develop solution-oriented best practices on behalf of our community. We remain open to exploring viable solutions for the sustainable resolution of St. Maarten's energy challenges, with a relentless focus on solutions! Through collaborating and joining forces, our shared vision for a strong, efficient, and reliable NV GEBE will be realized sooner than later," shared Washington.

NV GEBE would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the Parliament of St. Maarten for taking the time out of their busy schedules to visit and also, to the company's hard-working employees for their hard work, endurance and undying commitment.

