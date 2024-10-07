𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝘁. 𝗠𝗮𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝗛𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘀. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As Hurricane Season continues, I wish a safe passage to all residents of Florida, especially our students and citizens from St. Maarten residing in the area. Coming from an island that faces hurricane threats each year and having personally lived through devastating storms like Hurricane Luis and Hurricane Irma, I understand the danger that a Category 4 hurricane brings.

