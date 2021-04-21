1 confirmed COVID-19 case today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of April 21st, one (1) person tested positive for COVID-19. There was a recovery rate of zero (0) today. The total number of active cases is twenty-four (24) and the total number of confirmed cases has increased to two thousand two hundred twelve (2212).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring twenty-three (23) people in home isolation. One (1) patient remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at two thousand ...



