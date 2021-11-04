1 COVID-19 recovery today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of November 3rd, zero (0) persons tested positive for COVID-19. One (1) person has recovered; bringing the total active cases to twenty-six (25). The total number of confirmed cases remains at four thousand five hundred one (4501).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring twenty-four (24) people in home isolation. One (1) patient is hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seventy-five (75).

Since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten, the number of people recovered has increased to four thousand four hundred one (4401). Twenty-eight (28) people



