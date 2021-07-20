10 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of July 20th, there were ten (10) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however two (2) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to forty-four (44). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand six hundred eighty-seven (2687).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring forty-one (41) people in home isolation. Three (3) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at thirty-four (34).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand six hundred nine ...



