10 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- As of November 15th, there were ten (10) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however six (6) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to thirty-three (33). The total number of confirmed cases is now four thousand five hundred forty-two (4542).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring thirty-two (32) people in home isolation. One (1) patient is hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seventy-five (75).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to four thousand four hundred thirty-four ...



