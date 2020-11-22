10 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Honorable Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) Richard Panneflek extends his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Sint Maarten’s 25th Covid-19 victim, who passed away. He wishes the family peace and strength during their time of grief.

As of November 20th, CPS reported ten (10) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; a recovery rate of five (5) persons and one (1) additional death; bringing the total active cases to seventy-five (75). The total number of confirmed cases is now nine hundred and eighty- three (983).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventy- ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36204-10-confirmed-covid-19-cases-today-2.html