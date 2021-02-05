10 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of February 5th, there were ten (10) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, nine (9) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to one hundred and thirty (130). The total number of confirmed cases is now one thousand nine hundred and twenty-one (1921).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring one hundred and twenty-nine (129) people in home isolation. One (1) patient is hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has ...



