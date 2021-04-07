10 confirmed COVID-19 cases today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of April 7th, there were ten (10) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, four (4) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to forty-one (41). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand one hundred seventy-four (2174).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring forty (40) people in home isolation. One (1) patient remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty-seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand one hundred six ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37258-10-confirmed-covid-19-cases-today-4.html